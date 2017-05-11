Companies complicit in disasters will foot victims' medical bills - Minister
The Akufo-Addo administration is putting an end to the culture of government footing the medical bills of victims of mass accidents. It will instead lay the onus of catering for victims on the organisations implicated in the whatever hazard may occur.
