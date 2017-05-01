Cocoa sector players, Otumfuo pledge support for Cargill's new initiative

The Ministers for Food & Agriculture, Trade and Industry, Executives of COCOBOD and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have pledged their support to Cargill in its bid to improve the cocoa sector. In separate courtesy calls paid on the sector Ministers and the Asantehene following the launch of Cargill's Ghana's Licensed Buying Company Cargill Kokoo Sourcing Ltd. on Tuesday April 11, 2017, a high level delegation from Cargill led by the President of Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate Mr. Harold Poelma, conferred with the respective stakeholders on sustainable ways of improving the cocoa sector and delivering increased benefit to Ghanaian farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.