Catholic Priests back gov't galamsey fight with 'operation touch heaven'
Some Catholic Priests from areas where there is illegal mining activities in the Central Region have launched a campaign to support government efforts to end the menace. The campaign christened 'Operation touch heaven' is for the priests to intercede in prayers on behalf of government officials and media personnel who are committed to the anti-galamsey fight.
