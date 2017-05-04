Catholic Priests back gov't galamsey ...

Catholic Priests back gov't galamsey fight with 'operation touch heaven'

15 hrs ago

Some Catholic Priests from areas where there is illegal mining activities in the Central Region have launched a campaign to support government efforts to end the menace. The campaign christened 'Operation touch heaven' is for the priests to intercede in prayers on behalf of government officials and media personnel who are committed to the anti-galamsey fight.

Chicago, IL

