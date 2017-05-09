Bawku road shooting leaves one dead

A midnight shooting in the Bawku West District has left one person dead in what the police have described as robbery attack. Police report says a gang of armed robbers appeared from nowhere around 2:00am Tuesday in the hilly district capital, Zebilla, and opened fire at a 207 bus which was taking passengers from Bolgatanga towards Bawku.

Chicago, IL

