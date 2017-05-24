BA United CEO in police grips for ass...

BA United CEO in police grips for assaulting sports presenter

Read more: GhanaWeb

Former Dutch International, Riga Mustapha, is in the grips of the Sunyani Police for allegedly assaulting the General Manager and some staff of Sunyani-based Space FM. Riga is also alledged to have threatened to beat a sports presenter as well as mobilize supporters of BA United to attack staff of the station.

