Asunafo North: Carpenters fix damaged school furniture for free

The Mim Carpenters Association in Asunafo North Municipal of the Brong Ahafo Region has repaired over 900 damaged furniture in four public schools for free. The schools included the Adenkyekye R/C, Abeberese M/A, Nyankomago M/A, Basic Schools and Bediako R/C Cluster of Schools where pupils were seen to be lying on the floor to write.

