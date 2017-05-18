Asante Twi Teachers Wanted
ONETOUCH_SC wants the services of Asante Twi Teachers Job Location: Accra, Greater Accra Region Other Branches: Kumasi, Tema, Kasoa, Ejisu, Offinso, Konongo, Bekwai, Brekum,Dormaa, Takoradi ,Koforidua, Sunyani, Wenchi and Cape Cast Job Title: Asante Twi Teachers Wanted Job description: a The teacher enhances inter-personal relationship among the students a The teacher uses the curriculum, and current research based instructional practices to develop interdisciplinary units of instruction that meet both the group and individual needs of students a The teacher is responsible for maintaining an on-going dialogue with other specialize teachers and coordinating curriculum integration and implementation with these teachers a The teacher works with students of various abilities assigned the classroom, including those with learning differences as diagnosed Requirements: a Qualification: WASSCE, ... (more)
