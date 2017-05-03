Arrest BNI officials, dismiss GRA sta...

Arrest BNI officials, dismiss GRA staff at the ports - " COPEC demands

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana is demanding full scale investigations into the proliferation of black market trade in the petroleum downstream sector that allegedly caused the country to lose GHC850 million in revenue in 2016. It claimed the National Petroleum Authority and other revenue agencies are aware of the phenomenon where some operators evade taxes in the name of exporting petroleum products to neighbouring countries but eventually outwit the system to sell the products in the country.

Chicago, IL

