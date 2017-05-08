Andy Dosty, DJ Black, King Lagazee, Ohemaa Woyegye win at DJ Awards
Five of The Multimedia Group's finest DJs emerged winners at the 2017 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards Saturday night held at the Silver Star Tower in Accra. The five cemented their places as the best in the business when it comes to the various programmes they handle on The Multimedia Group platforms.
