Anaba sues government over Ridge hospital dismissal

The dismissed Medical Director of the Ridge Regional Hospital Dr Thomas Anaba has sued government over the decision to terminate his appointment. In a writ filed at the Supreme Court, Dr. Anaba prayed the law lords to issue an "order declaring that the decision of the minister of health contained in the letter dated 10th May 2017 was unlawful and therefore null and void and of no effect whatsoever".

