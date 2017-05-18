Anaba has no managerial skills - Agye...

Anaba has no managerial skills - Agyeman-Manu

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Dr Thomas Anaba has no managerial skills and unfit to manage the Ridge Hospital, now Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Health Minister Kweku Agyeman-Manu has said. He told TV3 in an interview that contrary to claims that Dr Anaba has been sacked, he has only been transferred to go back to lecturing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC