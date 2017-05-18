Anaba has no managerial skills - Agyeman-Manu
Dr Thomas Anaba has no managerial skills and unfit to manage the Ridge Hospital, now Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Health Minister Kweku Agyeman-Manu has said. He told TV3 in an interview that contrary to claims that Dr Anaba has been sacked, he has only been transferred to go back to lecturing.
