Amewu is destroying our future - Mapping and Surveying students cry out

Disgruntled students of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping have threatened to protest at the Flagstaff house if the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu does not revert his 'unpopular' pronouncement to shut down the school. According to the Students, the Minister's decision to shut down the only surveying and mapping school in the West Africa sub-region without providing an alternative will only jeopardise the lives of the over 300 students enrolled in the institution.

Chicago, IL

