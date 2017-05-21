Alternative sources of livelihood for 'galamseyers' in the offing - Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that his government is in the process of identifying alternative sources of livelihood for persons involved in illegal mining activities, popularly referred to as 'galamsey', across the country. According to President Akufo-Addo, a cabinet committee has been established, and headed by the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.