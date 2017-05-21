Alternative sources of livelihood for 'galamseyers' in the offing - Akufo-Addo
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that his government is in the process of identifying alternative sources of livelihood for persons involved in illegal mining activities, popularly referred to as 'galamsey', across the country. According to President Akufo-Addo, a cabinet committee has been established, and headed by the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC