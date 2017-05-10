Akufo-Addo's nominee for Bawku West s...

Akufo-Addo's nominee for Bawku West sails through despite protest

Read more: GhanaWeb

President Akufo-Addo's nominee for the Bawku West District Chief Executive post, Mrs Victoria Ayamba, was on Saturday given a massive endorsement by the assembly members despite earlier protest against her nomination. Of the 49 assembly members who voted in the confirmation election, 35 representing 71 percent, endorsed her with only 14 against.

