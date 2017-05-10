Akufo-Addo's nominee for Bawku West sails through despite protest
President Akufo-Addo's nominee for the Bawku West District Chief Executive post, Mrs Victoria Ayamba, was on Saturday given a massive endorsement by the assembly members despite earlier protest against her nomination. Of the 49 assembly members who voted in the confirmation election, 35 representing 71 percent, endorsed her with only 14 against.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC