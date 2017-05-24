Akufo-Addo well-positioned to stop politics of factionalism- Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founder member of the ruling New Patriotic Party , Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has encouraged the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to vigorously fight political polarisation and factionalism in the country. Political polarisation, in his opinion "is a bane to development and bodes no good for the general well-being and progress of the country."

