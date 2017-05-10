Akufo-Addo shortlists his cousin and two NPP linked judges

President Akufo-Addo has true to prediction, ignored the most senior jurist on the Supreme Court of Ghana, Justice William Atuguba, by short listing three others, including his cousin; Justice Sophia Akuffo, to be considered as the new Chief Justice, the fourth most powerful person in Ghana. The same Justice Sophia Akuffo, who was elevated to the Supreme Court by ex-President Jerry John Rawlings in the 90s, is a paternal auntie to the current Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo.

