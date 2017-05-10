Akufo-Addo shortlists his cousin and ...

Akufo-Addo shortlists his cousin and two NPP linked judges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

President Akufo-Addo has true to prediction, ignored the most senior jurist on the Supreme Court of Ghana, Justice William Atuguba, by short listing three others, including his cousin; Justice Sophia Akuffo, to be considered as the new Chief Justice, the fourth most powerful person in Ghana. The same Justice Sophia Akuffo, who was elevated to the Supreme Court by ex-President Jerry John Rawlings in the 90s, is a paternal auntie to the current Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC