Africa's first Waste Transfer Station commissioned in Accra
Accra, May 18, GNA - Zoomlion Company Limited and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly , on Thursday, commissioned the Zoompak Achimota Waste Transfer Station to assist the transfer of the about 3000 tonnes of waste daily generated in the capital from collection points to their final deposit sites. The 7.5 million dollar project, a private sector initiative between Zoomlion and the Compak Group, is the first of its kind in Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC