Africa's first Waste Transfer Station commissioned in Accra

Accra, May 18, GNA - Zoomlion Company Limited and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly , on Thursday, commissioned the Zoompak Achimota Waste Transfer Station to assist the transfer of the about 3000 tonnes of waste daily generated in the capital from collection points to their final deposit sites. The 7.5 million dollar project, a private sector initiative between Zoomlion and the Compak Group, is the first of its kind in Africa.

