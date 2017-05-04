Actor Prince David Osei writes open letter to President Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei who has been out of the country for months now has penned down a hilarious but important letter to the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The actor who published the open letter to the first gentleman of the land on instagram reminded him of the many promises he gave the industry when campaigning ahead of the 2016 general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.