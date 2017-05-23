ActionAid educates parents on child protection

A Social Development Officer of the Department of Social Welfare, Amasaman, Mr Dabre Tanko, has called on parents to acquire birth certificates for their children, especially the girl-child, to enable them to defend their daughters in cases of abuse. "Sometimes the body features of girls under 18 years deceive some men to force them into unlawful sex and marriage to the detriment of their education.

