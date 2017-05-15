9 Mourners Killed On Berekum-Sunyani Highway

9 Mourners Killed On Berekum-Sunyani ...

NINE PERSONS last Saturday night perished in an accident on the Berekum-Sunyani highway near Nsoatre- Amanfoso when the Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus on which they were travelling had one of its rear tyres burst and somersaulted three times before landing in a ditch. The bodies of the casualties - four females and five males - which were initially sent to the same hospital were later transferred to the Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital in Sunyani for preservation.

