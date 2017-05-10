40 'fined' landlords build household ...

40 'fined' landlords build household toilets

14 hrs ago

Forty out of Forty-Three landlords who were convicted to various fines for flouting sanitation laws in the Sissala East District of the Upper West region have constructed household toilets as one of the conditions for their mild punishment. The landlords were found to have failed to put up household toilets forcing their tenants to ease themselves in the open despite warnings by Sissala East District Environmental Health Director.

