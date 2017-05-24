24 MDCEs sworn into office in Brong Ahafo
The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has charged the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to be diligent in the discharge of the duties to enable the government to execute its development agenda. He appealed to party supporters and sympathizers to allow the MDCEs to work without interference to bring about the much-needed development in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC