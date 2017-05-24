24 MDCEs sworn into office in Brong Ahafo

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has charged the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to be diligent in the discharge of the duties to enable the government to execute its development agenda. He appealed to party supporters and sympathizers to allow the MDCEs to work without interference to bring about the much-needed development in the area.

