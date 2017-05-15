$150million GAMA project in limbo; only 900 toilets to show
The $150 million World Bank-funded Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project coordinators is set to run its course without any significant overhaul of Accra's sanitation system. The only part of the project that seems to actively ongoing involves the provision of toilets, even then, the project has only managed to provide 900 out of the projected 12,500 toilets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC