$150million GAMA project in limbo; only 900 toilets to show

The $150 million World Bank-funded Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project coordinators is set to run its course without any significant overhaul of Accra's sanitation system. The only part of the project that seems to actively ongoing involves the provision of toilets, even then, the project has only managed to provide 900 out of the projected 12,500 toilets.

