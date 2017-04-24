Zambia U20 coach Beston Chambesi tips Kwasi Appiah to qualify Ghana for 2018 World Cup

Zambia U-20 coach Beston Chambesi has tipped Ghana's new coach Kwesi Appiah to succeed on his return to the Black Stars. Chambesi, who guided the Young Chipolopolo side to win the Africa U-20 championship title, believes the former Ghana international will secure qualification for Ghana to the 2018 World Cup despite the difficulty it will come with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.