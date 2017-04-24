Zambia U20 coach Beston Chambesi tips...

Zambia U20 coach Beston Chambesi tips Kwasi Appiah to qualify Ghana for 2018 World Cup

Zambia U-20 coach Beston Chambesi has tipped Ghana's new coach Kwesi Appiah to succeed on his return to the Black Stars. Chambesi, who guided the Young Chipolopolo side to win the Africa U-20 championship title, believes the former Ghana international will secure qualification for Ghana to the 2018 World Cup despite the difficulty it will come with.

Chicago, IL

