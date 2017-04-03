YIEDIE project graduates 292 - Constructpreneurs'

YIEDIE project graduates 292 - Constr...

The Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment project has graduated 292 youths who want to pursuetheir trade in the construction sector. The YIEDIE project creates economic opportunities for youths between the ages 17-24 in Ghana's construction sector by training young women and men in technical construction skills and helping youth to grow and start small businesses.

