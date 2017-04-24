Yantai Jereh Group clarifies reports ...

Yantai Jereh Group clarifies reports on Ghana Gas contract

The Chinese multinational oil fields service conglomerate, Yantai Jereh group has confirmed signing a project implementation contract with Ghana National Gas Company . The exclusive Project Implementation Agreement will ensure the construction of a natural gas pipeline from Takoradi to Tema which was a revival of a previous agreement signed in 2016.

Chicago, IL

