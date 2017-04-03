Woyome drags Ghana to International C...

Woyome drags Ghana to International Court of Arbitration

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The International Court of Arbitration has acknowledged receipt of a request from embattled Ghanaian businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to arbitrate in the controversial GHC51 million judgement debt scandal . Mr. Agbesi escaped jail term in 2015 after the Fast Track High Court acquitted and discharged him on two counts of defrauding by false pretense and causing financial loss to the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC