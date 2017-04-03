Woyome drags Ghana to International Court of Arbitration
The International Court of Arbitration has acknowledged receipt of a request from embattled Ghanaian businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to arbitrate in the controversial GHC51 million judgement debt scandal . Mr. Agbesi escaped jail term in 2015 after the Fast Track High Court acquitted and discharged him on two counts of defrauding by false pretense and causing financial loss to the state.
