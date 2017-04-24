World Vision Ghana constructs gari processing plant at Agyina

World Vision Ghana, an international NGO, has constructed a GHA 75,000 gari processing plant at Agyina in the Kintampo South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region. The facility, funded by the Canadian government through Global Affairs of Canada, is to enable the people in the predominantly cassava growing community to add value to their produce and reduce post-harvest losses.

