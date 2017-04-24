What is external borrowing in context...

What is external borrowing in context of issuance of $2.5bn bond

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Minority in Parliament accused the government of three violations: 1. Conflict of interest 2. Borrowing without Cabinet Approval 3. Borrowing without Parliamentary approval The government of Ghana released a press statement through the Ministry of Finance posted on the website of the Ministry but failed to address the issues bordering on conflict of interest which is a serious dealing that attracts severe punishment in other economies. The Ministry of Finance is too simplistic about the explanations given especially when it was widely reported that the Attorney General of Ghana was not aware of the dealings.

Chicago, IL

