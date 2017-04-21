'We've been deceived' - Galamsey oper...

'We've been deceived' - Galamsey operator cries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Ghanamma.com

In an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Kojo said "We are highly disappointed in this governmenta the president promised us that when he comes he is not going to ban galamsey but all of a sudden he has done a u- turn on us." Illegal mining and the lack of strong regulations in the mining sector is having devastating effects on Ghana's water bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC