'We've been deceived' - Galamsey operator cries
In an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Kojo said "We are highly disappointed in this governmenta the president promised us that when he comes he is not going to ban galamsey but all of a sudden he has done a u- turn on us." Illegal mining and the lack of strong regulations in the mining sector is having devastating effects on Ghana's water bodies.
