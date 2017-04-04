'We Go DO' a My Promises Real- Nana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the promises he made during the electioneering period were not mere campaign platform talks, but are pledges that will be fulfilled during his presidency. According to President Akufo-Addo, the fulfillment of the pledges remain the surest way to creating jobs and wealth for the people and return the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

