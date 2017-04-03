Vigilante groups in political parties...

Vigilante groups in political parties - " a betrayal of constitutionalism

GhanaWeb

After eleven years of military rule, the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana was birthed - a constitution that brought about multi party democracy and its accompanied rights, responsibilities and limitations. Sadly, political parties - especially National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have set up vigilante groups that go on the rampage at one time or the other - a phenomenon that betrays the constitution that gives the right and responsibilities of political parties in Ghana.

