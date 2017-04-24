US to invest $38 million in Ghana's a...

US to invest $38 million in Ghana's agric sector

The American Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Robert Jackson, has revealed that his country intends to invest considerable resources in the agriculture and health sectors in Ghana. He made the declaration during a working visit to the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday.

