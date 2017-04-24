'US to deport 7,000 Ghanaians'1 hour ago

Accra, April 28 The United States would deport 7,000 Ghanaians this year for breaching terms of their visa agreement, a US diplomat said on Thursday. US Ambassador to Ghana Robert P. Jackson said the Ghanaians had overstayed their permits and were currently at different stages of their deportation process, Xinhua news agency reported.

