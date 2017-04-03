UBA Ghana posts 134% profit growth for 2016 financial year
United Bank for Africa Ghana Limited announced its audited 2016 financial results, showing a remarkable 134 percent growth year on year in profit before tax of GH210 billion. The Bank also recorded significant positive performances in other headline numbers, with an 114 percent growth in Gross Earnings, and 68 percent growth in Customer Deposits.
