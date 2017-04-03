Twinsdntbeg slay in suit on their bir...

Twinsdntbeg slay in suit on their birthday

GhanaWeb

Samuel Appiah Gyan and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan both born on Monday 3rd April 1989 are twins studied Agriculture with a major in Post Harvest Technology and Landscape Management and Architecture, respectively at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. Samuel likes acting, writing music & movie scripts and singing.

Chicago, IL

