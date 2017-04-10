Trouble brews at Nsoatre in Brong Aha...

Trouble brews at Nsoatre in Brong Ahafo Region

GhanaWeb

Tension is gradually mounting at Nsoatre in the Sunyani East District of the Brong Ahafo Region between the Omanhene of Nsoatre Traditional Council, Nana Professor Oppong Boakye and members of his royal family over the decision of the former to depose an Odikro of one of the settlements on his land and replaced him with his chosen candidate. Nana Oppong Boakye is alleged to have sacked the Odikro of Nsoatre- Amanfosu, Nana Kwaku Addaie last Monday and replaced him with one Abuu Sariku stressing that the former Odikro was not a royal.

Chicago, IL

