Tribal vigilantism has no place in Akufo-Addo's Ghana

They are fast becoming a nuisance, as they darn well ought to, now that the three-time Presidential Candidate of the erstwhile main opposition New Patriotic Party , Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been elected substantive President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana. But there was a time that the very survival of the NPP was threatened by both internal detractors and the collaborators of the latter, largely among the vanguard ranks of the then-ruling Mahama-led National Democratic Congress , that it was the timeous boldness and bravery of so-called vigilante groups like the Invincible Forces and the Delta Force that held the balance between NDC and a one-party state.

