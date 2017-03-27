Transport ministry to deepen consulta...

Transport ministry to deepen consultations on - Aayalolo'

22 hrs ago

The Ministry of Transport has rolled out a programme to educate private commercial vehicle drivers to desist from using the dedicated lanes meant for the Rapid Bus Transit , popularly known as Aayalolo buses. As part of the programme, the ministry would be meeting the various driver groups, including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union , to engage with them and listen to their concerns for redress.

