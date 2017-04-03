The fight against Cybercrime stepped up

The fight against Cybercrime stepped up

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ministers for Communications and the National Security, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah respectively, have pledged and reiterated government's support in the fight against cybercrime at an opening session of a Training of Trainers course at the Judicial Training Institute in Accra on Monday, 3rd April, 2017. The week-long course on Cybercrime and Electronic Evidence for judges and prosecutors is being held at the Judicial Training Institute in Accra from the 3rd to 7th April, 2017 and is organised by the Council of Europe with the support of the National Communications Authority .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC