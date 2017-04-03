The fight against Cybercrime stepped up
The Ministers for Communications and the National Security, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah respectively, have pledged and reiterated government's support in the fight against cybercrime at an opening session of a Training of Trainers course at the Judicial Training Institute in Accra on Monday, 3rd April, 2017. The week-long course on Cybercrime and Electronic Evidence for judges and prosecutors is being held at the Judicial Training Institute in Accra from the 3rd to 7th April, 2017 and is organised by the Council of Europe with the support of the National Communications Authority .
