The cost of being John Mahama - " The communication revolutionist

Ghana is blessed to have a leader like Mahama- Governor General of Canada Rt Hon David Johnston -General News of Wed, 15 May 2013-Ghanaweb by Maxwell Okamafo Addo The Governor general of Canada Rt Hon David Johnston has described Ghana as a fortunate country and is blessed to have a leader in the person of President Dramani Mahama as the President of Ghana. He stated that as someone who was a deputy communication minister, a substantive communication minister, and now the president of the Republic of Ghana, there is hope because in the current state of a communication revolution, there is the need to understand what goes on in the world.

