Textile workers threaten demo over failure of anti-counterfeit taskforce
Workers in the textile industry are threatening to demonstrate over the failure of the anti-counterfeit taskforce set up by the government to deal with the proliferation of fake textiles on the market. According to the workers, the government taskforce consisting of security personnel and other industry players has been inactive since the new administration took over in January this year.
