Teenager captures angel-like wings on camera at Easter Convention
Members of The Grace Community International Ministry have been awed by the images of angel-like wings, which were captured by a teenager on his mobile phone during a fervent worship session on Easter Sunday. What has been interpreted by all as an angelic visitation occurred during at an annual General Easter Convention, which is underway in Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region.
