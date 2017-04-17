Teenager captures angel-like wings on...

Teenager captures angel-like wings on camera at Easter Convention

22 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Members of The Grace Community International Ministry have been awed by the images of angel-like wings, which were captured by a teenager on his mobile phone during a fervent worship session on Easter Sunday. What has been interpreted by all as an angelic visitation occurred during at an annual General Easter Convention, which is underway in Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

