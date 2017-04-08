Teacher Fined For Stealing Lady's Panties

The chief and elders of the Japekrom Traditional Council in the Jaman South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region have fined a 28-year-old teacher, only named as Teacher Henneh GHA 1,000 for stealing ladies' panties. Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE , a source at Bebianiha, where the incident happened, said Henneh, a teacher at Basakrom District Assembly Primary School, did not go to teach on the day of the incident but broke into the room of a neighbour to steal her panties.

