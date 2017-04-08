Teacher Fined For Stealing Lady's Pan...

Teacher Fined For Stealing Lady's Panties

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The chief and elders of the Japekrom Traditional Council in the Jaman South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region have fined a 28-year-old teacher, only named as Teacher Henneh GHA 1,000 for stealing ladies' panties. Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE , a source at Bebianiha, where the incident happened, said Henneh, a teacher at Basakrom District Assembly Primary School, did not go to teach on the day of the incident but broke into the room of a neighbour to steal her panties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,158,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC