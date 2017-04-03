Springfield E&P outlines educational ...

Springfield E&P outlines educational campaign in Western Region

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Springfield Exploration and Production Company and its Partners, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Ex-plorco, a subsidiary of GNPC, will commence a comprehensive Community Sensitization and Engagement in the Western Region to educate communities, local government and traditional authorities, community-based and non-governmental organizations in line with its upcoming seismic campaign and other operations. The Exercise is in line with Petroleum Commission's Community Relations and Social Investment Policy and Springfield E&P and its Partner's commitment towards nurturing good relationships with communities in which they operate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC