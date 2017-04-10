Small scale farmers in the Sissala Ea...

Small scale farmers in the Sissala East and West district of the...

Small scale farmers in the Sissala East and West district of the Upper West Region have been empowered to adopt a newly introduced fertilizer to increase production. The new fertilizer, with an improved Slow Release Technology, contains 25 per cent of Nitrogen per bag.

Chicago, IL

