Sankore police arrest alleged criminal

A notorious criminal who has been allegedly terrorising people in and around Sankore in the Asunafo South district in the Brong Ahafo Region was this morning arrested in a police swoop at Sankore in connection with damage to a KIA truck owned by a businessman, Ali Abubakar Narrating the story to the media, Sgt Adams said Mr Abubakar had reported of the damage to his truck by one I.K to the police. The police subsequently went to the scene and took photos of the truck and conducted a swoop Sunday morning.

