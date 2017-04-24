Sale of galamsey washing machines - high' despite efforts to end the canker

Sellers of machines used mostly by illegal small scale miners to extract gold from the ore, appear unfazed by the ongoing campaign to clamp down on the activities of the miners, popularly known as galamsey. Already, some galamseyers have surrendered some of the heavy-duty equipment including excavators, to the government following the expiration of a three-week ultimatum given them by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu.

