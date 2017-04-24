Pressure group wants NDC bigwigs dismissed

Action Movement , a pressure group sympathetic to the National Democratic Congress , has called for the immediate dismissal of some party bigwigs. The immediate past Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; his deputy, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu; and the Director of Communication at the Presidency in the last government, Mr Stan Dogbe, must be dismissed for contributing to the defeat of the party's 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the group said.

