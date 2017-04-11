POTAG criticise Education Minister fo...

POTAG criticise Education Minister for 'not respecting them'

Members of the Polytechnic Teachers Association of Ghana have criticized Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for "not respecting them." They say revealed also that their book and research allowances have not being paid despite promises by government it would do so.

